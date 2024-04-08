Hyderabad: Restaurant ordered to pay Rs 5K to customer for not serving free drinking water

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-III, Hyderabad, directed a Jubilee Hills-based restaurant to compensate a customer for Rs 5,000 for failing to provide free drinking water and compulsorily levying service charges.

The complainant, a resident of Secunderabad, alleged that the staff at ITLU restaurant in CBI colony, refused to provide him “complimentary” regular water despite the complainant mentioning that he was allergic to plastic material.

Given the late hours and dearth of options, the complainant was left with no choice other than to eat at the restaurant and opt for the restaurant’s own labelled 500-ml water bottle for Rs 50.

Notably, in 2023, the Telangana government’s MA&UD department reportedly mandated that all the hotels, restaurants, and other eateries under the GHMC’s jurisdiction provide purified water for free and bottled water at the MRP.

Additionally, the Commission also cited the directions of the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court that deemed the practice unacceptable.

Moreover, the eatery levied service charges amounting to Rs 31.50 on the bill, totalling Rs 630 for two dishes and a water bottle. What should be further noted is that the restaurant additionally charged 5% CGST and SGST on the water bottle as well as on the service charge, which led to the bill amounting to Rs 695.

The Commission ordered the restaurant to return the service charge along with the GST, which added up to Rs 33, a compensation of Rs 5,000, and litigation of Rs 1,000 within 45 days from March 22.