Hyderabad: SI found dead with bullet injury

HYDERABAD: An AR SI was found dead with a bullet injury in his head at a police outpost at Hussaini Alam in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased, P Baleshwar, 51, was an AR (Armed Reserve) SI in the 10th Battalion Platoon and was in-charge at the outpost. He was based in Laxmipur village in Nagarkurnool.

According to the Hussaini Alam police, Baleshwar and his team was posted at the outpost in view of the ongoing Ramzan festival.It’s suspected that the gun went off accidentally leading to the death of the SI.

The police further clarified that there was no reason to suspect suicide as Baleshwar had no problems. The family also confirmed the same, they said.

The body of Baleshwar was handed over to his family after postmortem examination at the Osmania General Hospital. A case has been booked under Section 174 of CrPC.