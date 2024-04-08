Hyderabad: Three robbers arrested for stabbing auto driver in Mirchowk

HYDERABAD: Three offenders on Sunday were apprehended by the Mirchowk police in connection with a violent robbery case, that occurred on Salarjung Museum Road in Dharulshifa.

According to the police, the victim - Mohammed Dasthagiri, 35 - an auto driver, had halted at Chilla on Salarjung Museum Road, Dharulshifa, after his rounds during the night.

Meanwhile, the two main accused - Syed Abul Hassan, 32 and Syed Taleb Ali, 22 - along with an auto driver Syed Tahar Ali, 30, reached the spot in an auto. The duo, in order to threaten the victim, took out their knife. One among them stabbed the victim on his right thigh, demanded money and also took away his mobile phone. The other accused stabbed him on his left thigh before leaving.

After his treatment at Osmania Hospital, the victim reached out to the Mirchowk police and lodged a complaint. Following this, a probe was initiated, which further revealed that the trio were identified in various cases of this sort in the past as well.