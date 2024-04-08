Nalgonda: Medical shop raided for sale of overpriced breast cancer drug

HYDERABAD: The DCA raided a medical shop in Nalgonda on Saturday and discovered that a drug used for the treatment of breast cancer treatment was being sold at exorbitant rates.

The MRP for five tablets of the drug-CYLET-2.5 Tablets’ (Letrozole Tablets IP 2.5 mg) is Rs 199, breaking it down to Rs 29.32 for a single pill. It is originally manufactured by Gurugram-based Stepan Life Sciences.

However, the firm was charging an excess amount of over Rs 5 by selling a single tablet for Rs 34.80, thus violating the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, the DCA officials said.

The accused were arrested and sent for remand. Speaking to TNIE, drugs inspector of Nalgonda, K Someshwar said: “Action will be taken against the Gurugram-based manufacturer soon.”