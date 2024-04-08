Yellow alert for Telangana until April 11

HYDERABAD: With thunderstorms expected to bring relief from the sweltering heat across various districts of Telangana, the IMD in Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the state until April 11.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagital, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Medak and Kamareddy districts on Monday.

However, heatwave conditions are expected to prevail at isolated pockets in Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal districts, the IMD mentioned.

While Hyderabad is forecasted to see partly cloudy skies for the next 24 hours, no rain is predicted for the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be around 410C and 26 0C, respectively, during this period, with surface wind speed around 6-8 kmph.

As per the TSDPS, the highest maximum temperature of 44.50C was recorded in Suryapet and Nalgonda and the maximum average temperature stood at 41.70C against 39.20C.

Within GHMC limits, Moosapet recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.90C. The maximum average temperature within GHMC limits during the day is 410C against 38.60C.