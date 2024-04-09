Embracing Ugadi joy & fervour

Ugadi is a festival symbolising new beginnings, marking the onset of the spring-summer season with a myriad of life’s flavours. Celebrated with diverse traditions and cultural expressions, each of us commemorates this day uniquely. In the Telugu states, it’s observed as Ugadi, while in the North, it’s known as Gudi Padwa. Shreya Veronica speaks to prominent personalities and celebrities, who share their plans and perspectives on this auspicious occasion.

Hamsa Nandini, actress

I am a Maharastrian and I celebrate Gudi Padwa, it’s the same thing as the season of harvest. We have the neem patti and it is something that I don’t look forward to and I know it is used for cleansing. Apart from that, for me it is more about spending time with family, I look at the change of season as refreshing. The whole energy shifts, you’re entering into summer and it is the mango season. I am looking forward to that sort of time with my family because there are a lot of holidays coming up. Ugadi and Gudi Padwa actually depict the starting of summer and a change and shift in the energy and overall atmosphere. This time it is a little special for me because I am coming out of this disease and I am also marking this as two years of being disease free. It is a big deal for me and my doctors and family as we are celebrating this Gudi Padwa.