Embracing Ugadi joy & fervour

Ugadi is a festival symbolising new beginnings, marking the onset of the spring-summer season with a myriad of life’s flavours. Celebrated with diverse traditions and cultural expressions, each of us commemorates this day uniquely. In the Telugu states, it’s observed as Ugadi, while in the North, it’s known as Gudi Padwa. Shreya Veronica speaks to prominent personalities and celebrities, who share their plans and perspectives on this auspicious occasion.
Hamsa Nandini, actress
I am a Maharastrian and I celebrate Gudi Padwa, it’s the same thing as the season of harvest. We have the neem patti and it is something that I don’t look forward to and I know it is used for cleansing. Apart from that, for me it is more about spending time with family, I look at the change of season as refreshing. The whole energy shifts, you’re entering into summer and it is the mango season. I am looking forward to that sort of time with my family because there are a lot of holidays coming up. Ugadi and Gudi Padwa actually depict the starting of summer and a change and shift in the energy and overall atmosphere. This time it is a little special for me because I am coming out of this disease and I am also marking this as two years of being disease free. It is a big deal for me and my doctors and family as we are celebrating this Gudi Padwa.
Rashi Singh, actress
As a North Indian, I didn’t celebrate Ugadi until I moved here. However, due to the influence of my makeup artist, hair artist, assistants, and friends who do celebrate Ugadi, I’ve embraced certain traditions. Now, I partake in the crop puja and relish Ugadi pachadi with its seven tastes. It has become such a favourite that my cook prepares it at home, and until last Ugadi, my staff would send it to me. This year, I decided to make it myself and invited my friends and family to join me for a meal. That’s how I plan to celebrate this year. Additionally, I’m excited about my upcoming movie releasing on May 3, titled “Prasana Vardhanam.” Also, I have a special performance airing on Maa TV.
Geetha Madhuri, singer
I am performing this year in a show. I love Ugadi pachadi, especially made by my mother. I finished three to four cups of it today. I remember my photo getting published on the front page of the newspaper 15 years back and that is the most memorable thing about this festival.
Manchu Lakshmi, actress
This Ugadi is extra special for reasons beyond explanation. One, this being my first Ugadi in Mumbai. I am excited to embrace my tradition here. It will be a quiet affair with Apple and me but filled with love, gratitude and joy.