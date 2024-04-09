I am a student of process: Ankur Warikoo

HYDERABAD: The new financial year has arrived, heralding the annual ritual of meticulous money planning, savings strategies, and prudent spending. In this pursuit of financial wisdom, Ankur Warikoo, an entrepreneur and influential content creator, effortlessly commands attention. His latest work, ‘Make Epic Money’ published by Penguin Random House India, serves as an invaluable resource, offering holistic financial counsel on assets, liabilities, credit card management, and beyond. With 3.85 million subscribers on YouTube, Ankur Warikoo not only educates but also inspires his audience by candidly sharing his life’s trials and tribulations. Through his platform, he encourages viewers not only to enhance their financial acumen but also to navigate life’s challenges with resilience and determination. He has worked in the corporate world, and also built two startups — Nearbuy and Groupon India. CE gets in touch with Ankur while he was in the city to launch his book and interact with the students and alumni at ISB.

Excerpts.

Tell us about your new book, Make Epic Money.

It’s a book that I wish I was given in my 20s, when it comes to money. No jargons, simple to read, practical — this is for everyone who wishes to make their money work hard for them.

Tell us about your connection with Hyderabad.

I studied at ISB Hyderabad and have been coming to the city ever since, for the past 20 years. Have seen the city transform into the most liveable city in the country, in my opinion.

What inspired you to become an author?

I have always loved writing. Translating that hobby into a book wasn’t something I consciously worked towards. Just happened, as my public profile grew.

How do you approach failure and setbacks? What role have they played in shaping your entrepreneurial journey?

For me, failure and setbacks are opportunities to reflect and learn. As long as I don’t make the same mistakes again, I am happy to make new mistakes, because the lessons tell me something about myself that I didn’t know before.

What were the challenges you faced?

I haven’t faced a lot of challenges in life — been very lucky that way. And if at all I have, those have been my doings, from which I have (hopefully) learnt, not to repeat them again.

As a motivational speaker, what are the core principles you emphasise when speaking to aspiring entrepreneurs or professionals?

Spend time with people who are different from you, so that you learn something about the world that you don’t know of. Do not get entitled. Realise that most of us are lucky to be where we are, and every day is an opportunity to earn that position. Don’t get comfortable. Challenge the status quo, as against sit on your laurels and think you have arrived.

How do you foster innovation and creativity within your teams?

By giving the space, holding them accountable and showing them objectively how they are doing.

What advice would you give to young entrepreneurs who are just starting their journey in the business world?

The most important thing is the market, and the market never lies.