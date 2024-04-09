I truly love challenges: Meenakshi Chaudhary

HYDERABAD : Regardless of the storyline, Meenakshi Chaudhary captivated the hearts of audiences with her impeccable portrayal of a ‘Telugu Ammai’ in the recent film “Guntur Kaaram”. A former Miss India Runner-up, she embarked on her acting journey with the Telugu film “Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu” and garnered acclaim for her remarkable performances in “Khiladi” and “HIT 2”. Recently, she graced the launch of Kalyan Jewellers’ special Ugadi collection, exuding charm and elegance. CE had the privilege to delve into her fashion choices, upcoming projects, and more.

Draped in a beautiful yellow designer saree and a stunning diamond neckpiece, she flaunted the traditional look. When asked about her go-to style in terms of fashion, she said, “I am a very laid-back person. This is not just me. It’s an entire team effort. I love wearing very comfortable clothes. And that makes you confident and look good.”

Defining her perspective on jewellery, she said, “I think jewellery is something that defines who you are as a person and what connects with you. Because every piece will speak to you. I’m sure all the jewellery pieces are beautiful, but you’ll pick one that you like the most. And that is a reflection of who you are and what truly defines you and your taste. I love having a very simple gold chain pendant and when I’m going for occasions like these, I love what I’m wearing right now. It’s very understated, but it’s speaking for itself. And it’s not overshadowing, but it’s also not underwhelming.”

Apart from being an actress, model, beauty pageant titleholder, she is also a state-level swimmer and badminton player. Additionally, she has a bachelor’s degree in dental surgery. Indeed, she is a multi-talented actress. When asked about her source of inspiration, she said, “What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger. I think I’ve always believed in that quotation. And for me, what’s important is to always try and push myself and challenge myself and see how I can get over it and how I can learn. I truly love challenges because they truly unveil and unravel a new version of me that I did not know I could be. And that’s why it’s very important for me to just keep experimenting and trying whatever it is, no matter what skill set. It’s very important to keep trying new things and pushing yourself to be a better version.”

Shedding light on her upcoming projects, she said, “We are almost done with the shoot of Vijay’s Tamil film. And I am almost finished with the Dulquer Salman film, which is in Telugu and I am shooting for ‘Matka’ right now. And Vishwak Sen’s project is also ongoing. So there are like four to five projects going on right now. And many more are in the pipeline, which I am having narrations for and will get to know soon.”