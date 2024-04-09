Taste of Ugadi

HYDERABAD: Sweet, sour, salty, pungent, bitter, and spicy — reminiscent of the six flavours of Ugadi Pachadi, which symbolise the diverse experiences of life. Ugadi, the Hindu New Year celebrated in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka according to the lunar calendar, is a time for culinary indulgence, and ITC Kakatiya Dakshin’s special Ugadi menu fulfills the palate with its exquisite offerings. As part of the Ugadi festivities, they curated ‘Ugadi Ghumaghumalu,’ an exclusive menu that delves into the authentic flavours of South Indian cuisine, available only on April 9. CE gets you a sneak peek of flavourful culinary journey of ‘Ugadi Ghumaghumalu’.

Stepping into Dakshin, the air was filled with the refreshing scent of jasmine, setting a delightful ambiance. This fragrant welcome was quickly complemented by the aroma of various chutneys served on banana leaves, arranged meticulously on sturdy steel plates. Welcomed warmly with Panakam, a traditional drink made of jaggery and dry ginger, we relished its lingering taste before delving into the star of the menu — Ugadi Pachadi — a harmonious blend of sweet, sour, spicy, and bitter notes, expertly balanced to tantalise the taste buds.

Before the starters, we were treated to two distinct soups: ‘Miriyala Rasam’ for vegetarians and ‘Endrikaya Rasam’ made with crab meat for non-vegetarians. The starters featured a variety of Wadas, including Arati Puvvu Wada, Kandha Gadda Wada, and Kheema Wada, accompanied by the spicy yet delectable Mirapakya Kodi dish.