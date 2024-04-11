Captivating classical odyssey

HYDERABAD: The art of vocals holds a special place in our hearts, enchanting us with the singer’s captivating voice and immersing us in the melodies. Classical music has a unique ability to evoke a sense of love and admiration for music time and again. Through this timeless art form, many individuals have ascended to legendary status. Recently, Nisha Rajagopalan, a renowned vocal artist from Chennai, graced the stage at Ravindra Bharati. The South Indian Cultural Association (SICA), a prominent cultural organisation orchestrated a tribute concert in honour of Dr Radha Chakravarthy. CE caught up with Nisha Rajagopalan to discuss her participation in this musical homage.

Tell us about your journey.

I was born in Canada, where my parents have settled. My mother, a musician herself, began teaching me music when I was just four years old. Back then, some 30 to 40 years ago, there wasn’t much exposure to Indian music outside of India. However, today, North America boasts a vibrant music scene. Unlike now, we didn’t have tools like Skype or Zoom for online learning. My early musical education was solely under my mother’s guidance until we encountered my next mentor, T R Subramaniam, during a trip to the Balaji temple in Pittsburgh. By chance, we met him there, and upon hearing me sing, he encouraged me to continue. During summer vacations, I started formal training under him. Recognising my potential, he suggested to my parents that I needed more advanced training, which wasn’t feasible in Canada. Consequently, my family made the decision to relocate to India. In 1992, we moved to Delhi, and later in 1995, we settled in Chennai. It was my guru who paved the path for me to pursue music professionally, and I am indebted to him for that.

Tell us more about the concert.

The concert is dedicated to the memory of Dr Radha Chakravarthy, who was a devoted follower of Lord Krishna. Upon learning this, I have decided to incorporate several renowned Keerthanas praising Lord Krishna as a tribute to her.

How do you think classical music has evolved since the time you started?

I believe Carnatic music has a promising future ahead in many aspects. Just about 15 years ago, it was predominantly the older generation attending concerts, but now, I’ve noticed a significant shift. Perhaps catalysed by the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, there’s been a surge of interest among younger audiences. Platforms like Instagram showcase this trend, with an increasing number of young people attending and enjoying Carnatic music concerts. This shift may be attributed to the broader reach facilitated by platforms like YouTube and Instagram, making the music more accessible to the younger generation. While social media does come with its drawbacks, its role in mainstreaming Carnatic music cannot be overlooked. It’s heartening to witness Carnatic music thriving not only in its traditional hub of Chennai but also in cities like Hyderabad and other metropolitan areas, where dedicated fan bases continue to support the art form. This resurgence is crucial for artists like myself and for all music enthusiasts alike, signaling a bright future for Carnatic music.