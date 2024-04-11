Spiritual insights

HYDERABAD: The rich and vibrant tradition of illustrating text and scriptures, a hallmark of Indian lifestyle since the seventh century, finds renewed expression in the exquisite works of artist R Giridhar Gowd. Reviving the ancient Indian miniature style of painting with skill and finesse, Gowd draws inspiration from the Vijayanagara painting tradition to present various manifestations of ‘Shiva & Shakti’ in vivid colours and intricate lines, now on display at the Kalakriti Art Gallery.

Giridhar Gowd’s artistic journey is deeply influenced by his study of ancient texts such as Dakshinatya Natyakala Charitra by Nataraja Ramakrishna and Rupa Dhyana Ratnavali by Devadaya Dharmadaya Sakha. Through these scriptures, he offers a profound analysis of the diverse avatars and forms of Shiva and Parvati, showcasing the interconnectedness of the universe and portraying the divine couple in nuanced detail.

The artist’s intellectual engagement with the Puranas is evident in his work, reflecting a profound understanding of the underlying philosophy conveyed through various divine incarnations. When asked about the inspiration behind his concept, he refers to a shloka from Adi Shankaracharya’s Soundarya Lahari, emphasising the inseparable relationship between Shiva and Shakti.

Gowd explains, “All my paintings are inspired by the above concept, including various forms of the cosmic dance of Lord Shiva, i.e., Tandava Natyam, and different forms of tandava based on different occasions.”

Among the 32 paintings showcased in the exhibition, seven depict tandavas and nine represent Navdurga Swarup, based on principles outlined in Dhyana shlokas. The Shakti series includes depictions of various goddesses such as Bala Tripura Sundari Devi, Gayatri Devi, Annapurna Devi, and others.