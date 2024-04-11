Symphony of 120 violins

HYDERABAD: The music of a single violin possesses the remarkable ability to transport the soul to realms of serenity. Now, envision the ethereal harmony produced by the synchronised bowing of 120 violins. This rare spectacle unfolded at ‘Bharatham’, a violin concert recently presented by Aarabhi – The Center for Performing Arts, in collaboration with Guru Parampara Foundation as part of their 26th-anniversary celebrations, hosted at the Shilpakala Vedika.

The ambiance of Shilpakala Vedika underwent a transition as the colours of red gave way to a serene blueish-white palette, adorning the students of Aarabhi as they graced the stage. Despite the scorching heat, the dedicated audience eagerly poised their mobile cameras, anticipating the enchanting performance about to unfold. The show commenced with the enchanting notes of “Vatapi Ganapatim,” setting the stage for the musical evening.

Exploring the essence behind the event’s title, ‘Bharatham’, Kalaratna Dr Ashok G Gurjale, the founder of Aarabhi, explained, “We have chosen ‘Bharatham’ as the thematic essence for Aarabhi’s 26th-anniversary celebrations. If you look at the words, ‘Bha’ signifies ‘Bhavam’ (expression), ‘Ra’ embodies ‘Ragam’ (melodic framework), and ‘Tham’ encapsulates ‘Thalam’ (temporal rhythm). These are important aspects of any music and when played in unison, they give a great experience to the audience.”

Subsequently, the virtuosic artists delved into compositions like “Swaramadhuri,” “Peace for the World,” “Tamasoma Jyotirgamaya,” and an ode to the revered ‘River Godavari,’ among others. Notably, all compositions were crafted by the maestro himself, Dr Ashok G Gurjale, with “Swaramadhuri” earning a national award in 2001 and receiving a standing ovation at Shilpakala Vedika.