Taking Eid’s sacred bow

HYDERABAD: Ramzan, the month of introspection, concludes with the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The occasion calls for community get-together, not only for celebrations but also in prayers. On the special occasion of Eid, prayers are held at various Eidgahs, essentially a structure with a prayer hall attached to an open ground, big enough to hold a large number of people.

In Hyderabad, very few Eidgahs of historical significance are left. One of the oldest ones, Eidgah at Qutub Shahi tombs is said to be a reconstruction of a Bahmani Eidgah during the Qutub Shahi era, as per heritage enthusiast Mubbashir Ali Khan. He cites a reference to Masjid-e-Safa, Eidgah-e-Shahi and Qasr-e-Behman, which were constructed during the Bahmani era, from Tareekh-e-Qutub Shahi.

Another Eidgah, a contemporary of Charminar, built at Madannapet in Saidabad, is a serene reminder of Qutub Shahi architectural style, described as such in The New Cambridge History of India - Architecture and Art of Deccan Sultanates: “Another instance of Muhammad’s (Quli Qutub Shah) somewhat severe style is the Idgah built on the southeastern fringe of Hyderabad. Its five-bay prayer hall is surmounted by a line of lobed arches and a prominent parapet. The façade is framed by massive minarets of stunted proportions with intermediate twelve-sided arcaded galleries.” This Eidgah was awarded an INTACH award in 2011 for its maintenance and preservation.

This was a prominent Eidgah until another one came into being. Presently holding more than two lakh people for Eid prayers, the Eidgah ground located on the banks of the Mir Alam tank is a more recent structure. “It was built by the then Prime Minister of Hyderabad state, Mir Alam during the reign of the third Nizam,” said Mubbashir. “After its construction, the Eidgah at Madannapet was called Old Eidgah and this one came to be known as the new Eidgah,” he added.

Located on the outskirts of the city, to hold large gatherings and congregations, Eidgahs grounds, in all cities, are multi-purpose grounds, used as playgrounds by children and for holding meetings and events for social and political purposes. The Mir Alam Eidgah, despite being such a place, is now in poor condition.