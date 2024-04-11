Timeless elegance

HYDERABAD: The beauty of each jewellery piece lies in the intricate craftsmanship that aims to make you feel special. Celebrating 7th anniversary Kalasha Fine Jewels’ proudly present ‘Edu Varala Nagalu’. These exquisitely crafted jewellery pieces are curated to enhance your love for adornments, adding a touch of preciousness to your collection. Alongside unveiling these seven stunning pieces, South Indian veteran actress Aruna Mucherla graces the occasion, lending her charm to the launch.

Reflecting on the collection and her impression of Edu Varala Nagalu, Aruna expresses, “The collection is exquisite, truly excellent. The attention to detail in craftsmanship is remarkable, and I admire that. Each piece holds its unique beauty.”

Transitioning from a prominent movie star to an influencer, Aruna reminisces, “I’ve long left behind my days as a movie star, nearly 35 years ago. Now, life has granted me a new beginning. It’s akin to a rebirth, restarting everything. It wasn’t me but my children who initiated this journey while I was in the US. They encouraged me, and after garnering a significant following, my son-in-law suggested I delve into this avenue. Thus, I embarked on this journey, devoid of camera crews and makeup artists. My videos capture me in my natural state. Before sharing anything on social media, I prioritise experiencing it firsthand, regardless of the subject. If it resonates with me, I share it with my audience.”