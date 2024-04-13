Live life king size

HYDERABAD: Step into the new Masterpiece Buffet and be transported to a realm reminiscent of palace opulence intertwined with the exotic allure of foreign lands. Nestled within the expansive confines of Preston Prime Mall, Gachibowli, this culinary haven spans an impressive 30,000 square feet, offering a grand retreat for discerning diners. With a seating capacity for over 500 guests and an extensive array of more than 300 dishes, it promises an unparalleled gastronomic adventure.
Upon entering, guests are greeted with an array of tantalising beverage options, from refreshing mint and orange mojitos to invigorate the palate. Embark on a culinary journey with an assortment of delectable appetizers, ranging from vegetarian delights like Chilli Paneer and Veg Manchurian to non-vegetarian indulgences such as Chilli Chicken and succulent prawns—all served piping hot, ensuring an explosion of flavours with every bite.
Explore the vibrant chart section, offering savoury delights like pani puri, samosa chaat, and bhel puri, complemented by a selection of mocktails from the bar counter. Engage in the interactive experience of live counters, where skilled chefs craft an assortment of pasta, kababs, sushi, and more. For health-conscious diners, an assortment of salads awaits, providing a refreshing respite amidst the culinary extravagance.
Indulge in the heartwarming embrace of the main course, featuring authentic Hyderabadi Mutton Dum Biryani, alongside an array of curries including Rajasthani Kofta Curry, Thai Red Curry, Nellore Chepala Pulusu, and Malvi Crab Curry—each a testament to culinary excellence from around the globe.
No meal is complete without a sweet finale, and the Masterpiece Buffet delights with an assortment of desserts ranging from traditional Indian sweets to decadent pastries and cakes, including Biscoff Cheesecake and Cherry White Grand Trifle. Children and adults alike will delight in the mesmerising chocolate fountain, while customisable popsicles offer a personalised touch to sweeten the experience.
Sai Gautam Reddy, Director of ONSSD Food & Beverage Private Limited, shares, “Food and atmosphere possess the remarkable ability to transform experiences. Each meal tells a story, weaving together flavours and ingredients from diverse cultures to create a symphony of taste. Our ambiance sets the stage for unforgettable dining encounters, with every detail—from lighting to décor—crafted to perfection. Our mission is to blend the finest aspects of fine dining with a welcoming atmosphere, ensuring an unparalleled dining experience for our guests.”
Whether with family or friends, the Masterpiece Buffet beckons, promising an unforgettable culinary journey through its lavish spread and inviting ambiance.