Live life king size

HYDERABAD: Step into the new Masterpiece Buffet and be transported to a realm reminiscent of palace opulence intertwined with the exotic allure of foreign lands. Nestled within the expansive confines of Preston Prime Mall, Gachibowli, this culinary haven spans an impressive 30,000 square feet, offering a grand retreat for discerning diners. With a seating capacity for over 500 guests and an extensive array of more than 300 dishes, it promises an unparalleled gastronomic adventure.

Upon entering, guests are greeted with an array of tantalising beverage options, from refreshing mint and orange mojitos to invigorate the palate. Embark on a culinary journey with an assortment of delectable appetizers, ranging from vegetarian delights like Chilli Paneer and Veg Manchurian to non-vegetarian indulgences such as Chilli Chicken and succulent prawns—all served piping hot, ensuring an explosion of flavours with every bite.

Explore the vibrant chart section, offering savoury delights like pani puri, samosa chaat, and bhel puri, complemented by a selection of mocktails from the bar counter. Engage in the interactive experience of live counters, where skilled chefs craft an assortment of pasta, kababs, sushi, and more. For health-conscious diners, an assortment of salads awaits, providing a refreshing respite amidst the culinary extravagance.