Pandit Ravi Shankar’s legacy reverberates

HYDERABAD: Among the luminaries who have etched an indelible mark on the world of Indian classical music, Pt Ravi Shankar stands out distinctly. His virtuosity and innovative spirit continue to inspire music enthusiasts. The gathering of enthusiasts for morning ragas serves as a testament to the enduring impact of his music. In commemoration of his 104th birth anniversary, Surmandal, in collaboration with Telangana Tourism, orchestrated a musical extravaganza at Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University.
Pt Subhendra Rao, a distinguished disciple of the legendary Pt Ravi Shankar, commenced the event with profound reverence for his mentor. He initiated the performance with the Raga Parameshwari, a heartfelt dedication to Ma Saraswati. Accompanied by Ram Kumar Mishra on tabla, their harmonious synergy elevated the performance to ethereal heights. Subsequently, delving into Raga Ahir Lalit, a seamless fusion of the traditional Ragas Ahir Bhairav and Lalit, originally crafted by Pt Ravi Shankar, they captivated the audience with their artistry.
Reflecting on cherished memories with his guru, Pt Subhendra Rao reminisced, “My association with my guru, the very fact that I was even named after his son, I believe it was all predestined. My earliest memory, at the age of less than four, revolves around him because I had already begun playing the sitar. Being one of his earliest disciples, owing to my father’s connection, a strong bond was forged between us. He would visit our home in Bangalore every year. One of those visits, when I was merely three-and-a-half, remains etched in my memory. I was playing the sitar, albeit clumsily, and he, perhaps impressed, instructed me on the proper posture. From that moment until his passing in 2012, every day has been a cherished memory.”
The event was further enriched by Dr Ashwini Bhide, commencing with Miyan Ki Todi, where she rendered two bandishes — vilambit teentaal and Raj Karo, as a tribute to Pt Ravi Shankar, acknowledging his timeless influence on the world of music. Accompanied by Tanay Rege on tabla and Dnyaneshwar Sonawane on harmonium, she showcased a diverse repertoire, including Drut Ektaal bandish — Raghuvar Deejo and Dhamaar in Raga Lalit Pancham, a rarity in non-dhrupad Hindustani Classical concerts. She concluded her performance with Hori in Gara Pancham — Mai To Kheloongi Hori.
Expressing his gratitude, Ram Kumar Mishra remarked, “It was a truly remarkable event. I have been associated with Surmandal for the past 35 years, having performed for them on numerous occasions. However, today holds a special significance. Morning ragas concerts are becoming increasingly rare, making this experience truly exceptional. The energy we received from the audience early in the morning was simply awe-inspiring.”