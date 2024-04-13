Pandit Ravi Shankar’s legacy reverberates

Reflecting on cherished memories with his guru, Pt Subhendra Rao reminisced, “My association with my guru, the very fact that I was even named after his son, I believe it was all predestined. My earliest memory, at the age of less than four, revolves around him because I had already begun playing the sitar. Being one of his earliest disciples, owing to my father’s connection, a strong bond was forged between us. He would visit our home in Bangalore every year. One of those visits, when I was merely three-and-a-half, remains etched in my memory. I was playing the sitar, albeit clumsily, and he, perhaps impressed, instructed me on the proper posture. From that moment until his passing in 2012, every day has been a cherished memory.”

The event was further enriched by Dr Ashwini Bhide, commencing with Miyan Ki Todi, where she rendered two bandishes — vilambit teentaal and Raj Karo, as a tribute to Pt Ravi Shankar, acknowledging his timeless influence on the world of music. Accompanied by Tanay Rege on tabla and Dnyaneshwar Sonawane on harmonium, she showcased a diverse repertoire, including Drut Ektaal bandish — Raghuvar Deejo and Dhamaar in Raga Lalit Pancham, a rarity in non-dhrupad Hindustani Classical concerts. She concluded her performance with Hori in Gara Pancham — Mai To Kheloongi Hori.