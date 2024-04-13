Wholesome adventure

HYDERABAD: Monicca and Shreenath got married in 2019. An HSBC bank employee, she had only experienced “make-my-trip-style travels”, whereas Shreenath was “wild”. Obstructed by Covid, they finally started planning their travel in 2022 and 2023, they went backpacking across Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos, for six months, ending their trip with a climb all the way up Mt Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa. They also decided to do an Everest Base Camp trip in 2022, which Shreenath said was an “epic undertaking.”

Monicca took a sabbatical from her work for six months. “I had a very supportive environment where people were letting me pursue whatever I wanted,” she said, mentioning that there were initial inhibitions from her family. Talking about her experiences, she said, “Each country was unique in its way. For example, the food was very good in Thailand and Indonesia’s scenic beauty was mesmerising. You get to learn so much about cultures and people in other countries.”

Bringing in some insights on her mountaineering experience, she said, “Despite all the preparations, when you’re on the trail, that’s when the reality hits. No words can do justice to how beautiful it is. In the city, you just wake up, hustle and go back to sleep, on repeat. But there, you are kind of cut off from the world and are very self-aware. You do the trek silently and that is a lot of time to introspect about yourself. It’s a very wholesome experience. I don’t like to use the phrase ‘conquer a mountain’. It’s a very humbling experience for me. You need nature’s blessings to reach to the top.”