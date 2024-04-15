HMWSSB to procure more tankers to supply water in city

HYDERABAD: With the dip in temperatures, the demand for water tankers in Hyderabad too came down. The total trips of water tankers were 6,000 per day earlier. But, it came down to 5,000 trips per day this week, officials said.

Municipal Administration principal secretary M Dana Kishore along with Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) managing director C Sudarshan Reddy held a review on Sunday on the drinking water supply in the city.

As there is a huge demand from people for water tankers, the meeting decided to procure 100 more tankers with a capacity of 5 KL each. Besides, 70 mini-tankers with 2.5 KL capacity each would also be procured. So that these tankers would be able to go to small bastis, criss-cross narrow bylanes and also water contaminated areas. Expecting that there would be more demand from surrounding municipalities, the meeting decided to provide tractor-tankers to those areas.

Though there are 13 lakh consumers in the city, only 31,000 people so far booked water tankers. The meeting decided to increase the tap connection capacity of these people, so that they would not depend on tankers in future.

Dana Kishore reviewed the tanker bookings, the supply of water, deliver lines and the performance of linemen. He warned that if linemen intentionally create any obstruction in providing water, they would be removed from service. He directed the officials to record the quantity and quality of water supplied on a daily basis on the Water Board App.

The employees concerned would be removed from service if there is any discrepancy in water supply timings and quality. Dana Kishore said that an additional 20 MLD water would be used from the twin reservoirs -- Himayatsagar and Osmansagar. He asked the officials to see that the filter beds located at Asifnagar functioned to their optimal level.