Hyderabad man impersonating police officer arrested for extortion

HYDERABAD: The Masab Tank police and the Task Force officials on Sunday apprehended a man who cheated job aspirants, posing as a police officer.

Driven by a passion for the uniformed services, Naik began impersonating a police officer in 2012. He attended various events and gatherings clad in police attire, posing as a sub-inspector or constable. The accused — Kadavath Somla Naik, 44 — was found in possession of a Sub Inspector police uniform, a mobile phone, and a two-wheeler.

Investigations into the case revealed a history of the accused Kadavath Somla Naik, who hails from Donthikunta Thanda, Wanparthy. He studied up to Intermediate level at Government Junior College, Ghanpur. He previously attempted to join the army, undergoing training at the Artillery Centre. However, he absconded after six months. Subsequently, he tried his luck with the Assam Rifles recruitment but was unable to complete training due to health issues.

Naik’s modus operandi involved duping job seekers with promises of direct recruitment into the police force. One victim from Gowri Shankar Nagar Colony, Banjara Hills, was cheated of Rs 2,00,000. Naik managed to swindle a total of Rs 11,00,000 from multiple victims.

Following his arrest, Naik and the confiscated items were handed over to the Station House Officer of Masab Tank Police Station for further investigation.