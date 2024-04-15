Hyderabad: Six including four minors held in phone snatching case

HYDERABAD: In a phone snatching case, a gang of five including four juveniles were arrested by Lalaguda police and Task Force sleuths on Sunday.

The Commissioner’s Task Force, East Zone Team, in a joint operation with Lalaguda police arrested Tousif Aziz, 10 and four other juveniles and an adult. Based on a tip off, the arrest was made, resulting in the seizure of one stolen cell phone and two two-wheelers from the possession of the accused. The four juveniles, all aged around 16, are residents of Bholakpur, Musheerabad.

According to police reports, Tousif Aziz, who earns his livelihood as a Horse Baggi rider, had gathered with his cousin and four friends, all juveniles, in Musheerabad on the eve of the Ramzan festival. Allegedly under the influence of alcohol, Tousif Aziz persuaded his companions to accompany him to his residence in Malkajgiri.

En route to their destination, the group spotted an individual alone at Tarnaka bus stop. They decided to rob the victim of his cash and cellphone.

Tousif Aziz and an accomplice approached the victim, demanding cash. Upon refusal, they resorted to force, snatching the victim’s cell phone before fleeing the scene on their two-wheelers. A case was registered at Lalaguda police station.