Phone-tapping case: Police caution media against speculative stories

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West Zone, S M Vijay Kumar has advised the media to avoid speculative reporting on phone-tapping case. The DCP expressed concern over the circulation of speculative news in certain sections of the media on the ongoing investigation in the case.

Four police officials, including Praneeth Rao, Mekala Thirupathanna and N Bhujanga Rao, have been arrested and the investigators are probing further based on their statements.

The DCP highlighted the sensitivity of the case, particularly due to its connection with the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), a premier intelligence agency tasked with collecting intelligence on left-wing extremism in the state and the country. “Given the gravity of the reported crimes and the importance of maintaining public safety and justice, the investigation is being conducted in a strictly professional manner, in accordance with the law,” he said.

“To address this issue, efforts are underway to ascertain the origin of such news and identify any vested interests behind it. The aim is to prevent any attempts to create confusion or derail the investigative process,” stated the DCP.

In the light of these developments, the DCP advised against speculative reporting on any matters related to the investigation. As all relevant documents are part of the records of the court, it is imperative to avoid any speculation in the interest of justice.

“The announcement serves as a cautionary measure to ensure that the integrity of the ongoing investigation is maintained, and justice is ultimately served,” he said.