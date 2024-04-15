Police seize 10.5 kg ganja from three peddlers in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, Hyderabad, with the Shalibanda police, arrested three persons involved in ganja peddling. Around 10.5 kg of ganja and three cell phones with a combined value of Rs 2,62,500, were seized.

According to police reports, the accused — Shaik Faisal, Shaik Obaid Bajaber and Anwar Ali Khan — all from old city, wanted to make easy money by ganja peddling. The prime accused, Shaik Faisal, procured the ganja from one Bishwa Jith hailing from Malkangiri, Odisha, at Rs 8,000 per 2 kg packet. He intended to sell it at a higher price ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 to potential customers.

Upon receiving a consignment of 10.5 kilograms of ganja from Bishwa Jith, Shaik Faisal distributed portions of it to Shaik Obaid and Anwar Ali Khan, with instructions to sell it for substantial profits. Acting on a tip-off, the cops apprehended the trio, seizing the entire consignment of ganja.