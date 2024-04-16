Breaking barriers

HYDERABAD : This is a golden period for Indian women in sports,” said Neha Agarwal Sharma, former Olympic champion and table tennis player, at an inspiring event organised by YFLO at T-Hub, recently. Besides Sharma, the event featured two other extraordinary personalities in conversation with Ridhi Jain, YFLO Chairperson: Dr Maral Yazarloo-Pattrick, an Iranian motorcyclist and fashion designer and Michelle Kakade, a desert marathoner who holds Limca & Guinness Book records and is commonly known as India’s ‘Queen of Endurance’.

In conversation with CE, Neha shared some tips on how to encourage young girls to join sports: “A lot has to change about the perception of sports. I came from a very conservative family. Things changed for me because I played sports. Secondly, the push from schools makes a lot of difference. Sports period is not taken seriously in schools. Teachers and parents have to understand and give equal importance to sports as academics.”

Talking about recent controversies in sports, such as retirements due to sexual harassment, drug abuse, etc, the former Olympic champion said that the safety of women athletes is still an issue which is a limiting factor for many parents not to encourage them to pursue sports. But things are changing slowly, she quickly added.

As a Chief Partnerships Officer at OGQ (Olympic Gold Quest) — a non-profit organisation dedicated to helping Indian athletes win Olympic and Paralympic medals — she also helps nurture young talent in sports. OGQ supported the training of nine of the 15 Indian medal winners in the last three Olympics. At the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, it supported 10 of the 19 medal winners for India.