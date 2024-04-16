Gaurang Shah’s handloom elegance

HYDERABAD: Gaurang Shah, the Hyderabad-based internationally acclaimed designer renowned for his exquisite focus on traditional designs, consistently delivers stunning outfits. Each creation is meticulously crafted, infused with extensive research and dedication to breathe life into every outfit. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, this designer has firmly established his presence in the fashion industry. Recently, Gaurang showcased his latest collection, Gulal, at the Lakme Fashion Week, where CE spoke with him about his latest creations and more.

Tell us about your new collection Gulal.

The collection I recently showcased at Lakme Fashion Week is named Gulal. In the past, people traditionally chose clothing colours based on the season, and this season’s hue was pink, which inspired my collection. Gulal continues a narrative I’ve been weaving; in 2022, I presented Sindoor, featuring the colour red, and this year, it’s Gulal, focusing on pink. Looking ahead, I plan to explore Haldi and Kesar, representing yellows and oranges, next year. It’s a tale spanning three seasons. Gulal delves into the rich tapestry of Indian textiles, bringing together fabrics from various states. The collection featured an array of garments, including 12 sarees and 32 ghagras, showcasing woven, embroidered, hand-painted, and block-printed textiles. Every piece celebrates the artistry of handcrafted textiles, capturing the essence of India’s diverse craftsmanship.