19-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old boy has been arrested by Chilkalguda police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. The victim, hailing from Jaggayyapeta, Andhra Pradesh, was residing at her uncle’s house in Chikkadpally.

Police said she had sent substantial sums of money and gold kept at her uncle’s residence to Cheppali Vijay Kumar Reddy (19) from Bengaluru, whom she befriended through Instagram. Police have booked Vijay under the POCSO act and also registered an attention diversion case against him.

The case came to light on April 2 when the girl’s uncle reported a theft. He had left Rs 3,000 in a shirt pocket before leaving for work, and upon returning home, he discovered the cash missing. He then found out that gold ornaments and additional cash were also missing. He grew suspicious of his niece and the girl then told him that she had sent the money to Vijay, according to police.