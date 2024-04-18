8 juvenile convicts escape from Hyderabad special home

HYDERABAD: Eight convicts, lodged at the Government Special Home for Boys in Kaiser Nagar, tricked the supervisors and managed to escape from the building in broad daylight on Tuesday. While the boys are still at large, officials revealed that five of the eight had crossed the age of 18 during their time in the juvenile home and were no longer minors.

In what police deem was a planned escape, the eight boys managed to flee from the home in a matter of five to seven minutes.

“As usual on Tuesday, at 11:45 am, a supervisor opened the classroom grill entrance to let the boys out for a milk break,” recollected Sangameshwar, Superintendent of the home. During the break, the boys could get out of the classroom onto the corridor.

“While the supervisor opened the grill and was about to let another staff member into the building, one of the boys pushed him aside and ran free,” he said.

The two supervisors who were at the spot chased the boy who had fled, in an attempt to bring him back to the home. Meanwhile, the classroom was left unguarded and there was chaos among the other students.

“Taking advantage of the opportunity, seven other boys broke through the window and escaped as per their plan,” the superintendent said. The boys were taking preparatory classes to give their 10th grade open examinations, he added.