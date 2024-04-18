Cops join hands with pubs to curb drunk driving in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Following the incident where a 30-year-old software engineer, allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, caused five accidents in a one km long stretch in just 15 minutes, leaving one dead and 15 injured, the Cyberabad police have initiated measures to mitigate such occurrences in the future.

Deputy Commissioner of Police for Madhapur zone, Dr Vineeth said that steps have been taken to collaborate with proprietors of local pubs and bars and set up transportation arrangements for patrons consuming alcohol.

Besides this, experts are also emphasising the critical role of parental guidance.

A road safety expert, Naresh Raghavan said: “There should be open communication between parents and their children. This approach is aimed at ensuring youngsters feel empowered to inform their parents about their plans, particularly if they involve alcohol consumption.”