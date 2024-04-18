Culinary maestro Chef Anna Polyvieu charms Hyderabad with flavors and beats

HYDERABAD: In the world of gastronomy, certain individuals possess a rare talent that transcends the mere act of cooking; they are culinary artists who weave stories through their dishes, creating experiences that linger in the memory long after the last bite. Among these luminaries stands Chef Anna Polyvieu, a maestro of the kitchen whose culinary creations evoke emotions, provoke thought, and celebrate the essence of food in its purest form. Chef Anna was in the city to host a masterclass organised by Canosh recently where she spoke to CE about her new found love for Indian food and music, her journey as a dessert chef and DJing. Excerpts.

Tell us about your association with Conosh.

Canosh has been working with Chef Gary Mehigan for quite a while now. Gary and I are good friends and when they suggested me to come to India for the event as well. What I love most about Canosh is that even if we are here to do a job, we also learn about the culture. I feel like I’m really part of the Canosh family.

What do you think about Hyderabad?

I feel really special being here. We got to dine out last night and experience different things. It was fantastic.

What do you like about the Indian culture or Indian food in particular?

I’m tasting all these different flavours and I am loving it. I’m starting to understand the back story of each dish that’s created. I love the fact that there’s always two options on the menu — veg and non-veg. I love how the food here is entwined with religion and culture.

Any particular dish that touched your heart?

There’s one dish I am really fond of — biryani — with meat at the bottom and rice which came in a sealed clay pot. And what I loved about it is when you’ve got rid of the lid of the clay pot, the smell that came out of it. I can’t cook it, but someone else can definitely come to my house and cook it.