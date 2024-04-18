EkoGalaxy spearheads climate education in Indian schools with global collaboration

HYDERABAD: Urvi Desai and Shreyas Sridharan are climate action aficionados who have decided to take climate education to schools and colleges with their organisation, EkoGalaxy. While Desai comes from an academic background, having a PhD in medical history from McGill University in Canada, Sridharan spent a decade in the solar technology field. Together, they curate programmes and events on climate-related issues. They also organised ‘climate conversations’, a newly introduced theme to the Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) held in January this year, which was a huge success.

Explaining their initiatives at the school level, Urvi said, “Shreyas and I felt that there was a major gap in students’ learning about the climate crisis. The school curriculum does not allow students to engage in important discussions, while students are experiencing eco-anxiety and social media contributes a lot to this anxiety. We wanted to counter it by teaching about climate, environment and nature with a holistic and integrated approach that includes literature, music, understanding local communities, indigenous practices, etc.”

EkoGalaxy makes enjoyable, collaborative, holistic and action-oriented programmes for students that bring them closer to nature and instil joy in learning as opposed to augmenting the fear of the climate crisis.

Learning with fun

“Our curriculum is tailored for different age groups and involves a mix of concept learning and activities like tree walks, storytelling, music, etc,” said Urvi. They also collaborate with a few European schools. “Indian students do projects with students in Europe live in the class. It helps in cultural exchange, and understanding that while it’s a global issue, the local particularities of the climate crisis can’t be ignored,” Urvi explained. Having finished their first academic year in schools in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, they have partnered with schools in Greece, Ireland and other European countries.