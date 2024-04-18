Engineering students held with MDMA in Hyderabad, Nigerian supplier on the run

HYDERABAD: Police apprehended two Andhra Pradesh-based engineering students in Madhapur and recovered 28 grams of MDMA worth Rs 4.2 lakh. The main supplier, ‘God of Solomon’, is a Nigerian drug smuggler and is currently absconding.

The accused, identified as Katuri Surya Kumar and Guthula Shyam Babu, aged 22 and hailing from Rajahmundry. The duo are reportedly childhood friends.

According to cops, Surya Kumar went to Bengaluru in 2017 to pursue his BTech degree. During his college days, he befriended one Abhi, who was addicted to MDMA.

Surya became addicted to drugs and took to peddling drugs to earn easy money. Last year, he was arrested for smuggling drugs and was sent to jail for three months.

After getting out of jail, Surya went to Bengaluru and purchased MDMA from ‘God of Solomon’. Cops noted that the Nigerian smuggler supplied drugs particularly to students for over two years in Bengaluru.

He then purchased MDMA from the supplier, consumed the drugs and also drugged his childhood friend Shyam Babu. Later, Surya started selling the drugs to students in Rajahmundry and surrounding areas through Shyam Babu. “On April 14, Surya went to Bengaluru and purchased 30 grams of MDMA from God of Solomon and returned to Hyderabad on April 16,” cops said. “He then called Shyam to Hyderabad, they both consumed 2 grams of MDMA and planned to sell the remaining 28 grams,” the police added.