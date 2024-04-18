FICCI FLO's Priya Gazdar pledges empowerment for women entrepreneurs and mentorship

HYDERABAD: Under the leadership of Priya Gazdar, the Chairperson for 2024-25, FICCI FLO will continue to collaborate with women entrepreneurs within the organisation and beyond. This was emphasised in Priya Gazdar’s oath to foster empowerment, not only within FICCI FLO but also among those who look up to its members for guidance and mentorship.
Speaking about her journey thus far as a Chairperson of FICC FLO Priya explains, “It is highly gratifying. It is a course that gives you a lot. I feel that I have to give it a lot of respect and approach it with a lot of responsibility. It is challenging, no doubt about it but it brings you so many opportunities to network, to be able to engage in women lead development, to be able to give back to the grassroots. This post comes with a lot of positives, in fact I would say it is 100 percent positive and it is a gateway to be able to bloom in mind, body and spirit.”
Regarding her constant towards being motivated she says, “I just love whatever I do. My passion keeps me motivated.”
About some of her inspiration that she counts on she says, “There is no particular personality but life itself is an inspiration. It may sound clichéd but the very fact that I can wake up in the morning, I tell people that I am a writer by profession, I am dancer by passion and I am a singer by assumption. So, I can do all these three and much more in a day and I find that very satisfying. Everything about life is positive for me.”
About what people can expect this year regarding The FICCI FLO events, the Chairperson mentions, “There is a lot that we are doing. I am very practical, I come from a branding background. It is a very interesting life that I have. We have very good speakers lined up this year. We have Titan CEO coming, I have a person who made the biggest e-commerce deal in the world, Subrata Mitra from Accel Ventures who is coming, Arvind Vijay Mohan internet session will be coming and we have many others coming who are very good. I have interesting events planned, it is all about learning, engagement and workshops.”
Giving out her perception of empowerment she explains, “It is to be able to do anything that I please within a sense of responsibility. If you’re able to take 50 percent then you need to give 50 percent. I am blessed enough to be where I am today but I should not forget that there are others who are equally capable, who are equally endured but for some reason they have not been able to be given those opportunities. I feel that it is the responsibility of every woman in my place to be able to do that for everybody. We are there and we are going to be the future.”
Offering words of encouragement, Priya Gazdar urges individuals to believe in themselves, maintain integrity in their endeavours, and commit wholeheartedly to their work. She dismisses the notion of work-life balance as a myth, instead advocating for dedicating oneself fully to tasks at hand while ensuring unfinished responsibilities are addressed in due time. She underscores the significance of building and nurturing professional networks, citing its instrumental role in her own journey and inviting others to join FICCI FLO to benefit from its expansive platform and opportunities for growth and collaboration.
