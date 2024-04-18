FICCI FLO's Priya Gazdar pledges empowerment for women entrepreneurs and mentorship

HYDERABAD: Under the leadership of Priya Gazdar, the Chairperson for 2024-25, FICCI FLO will continue to collaborate with women entrepreneurs within the organisation and beyond. This was emphasised in Priya Gazdar’s oath to foster empowerment, not only within FICCI FLO but also among those who look up to its members for guidance and mentorship.

Speaking about her journey thus far as a Chairperson of FICC FLO Priya explains, “It is highly gratifying. It is a course that gives you a lot. I feel that I have to give it a lot of respect and approach it with a lot of responsibility. It is challenging, no doubt about it but it brings you so many opportunities to network, to be able to engage in women lead development, to be able to give back to the grassroots. This post comes with a lot of positives, in fact I would say it is 100 percent positive and it is a gateway to be able to bloom in mind, body and spirit.”

Regarding her constant towards being motivated she says, “I just love whatever I do. My passion keeps me motivated.”

About some of her inspiration that she counts on she says, “There is no particular personality but life itself is an inspiration. It may sound clichéd but the very fact that I can wake up in the morning, I tell people that I am a writer by profession, I am dancer by passion and I am a singer by assumption. So, I can do all these three and much more in a day and I find that very satisfying. Everything about life is positive for me.”