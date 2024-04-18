Healing hearts & minds: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's unique journey with music

Often, guruji used to say, ‘You’re the last one of the batch,’ so he would naturally get a little frustrated, like, ‘just take everything from me as soon as possible because I’m not going to live forever.’ So, the 13-year-old me was trying his best to grasp all this information as quickly as I could. He was a very poetic, thoughtful person, and a strict teacher. But after classes, he was the sweetest person on the planet, the funniest. I think I picked up a lot of his humour too. It was a wonderful experience, and the memories are so vivid that I feel like I’ve lived my best life right now.”

Talking about the show ‘Sitar for Mental Health’, he explained the association between music and mental health, “So music and mental health have had an association for thousands of years. People use ragas to heal others, and it’s not a new thing. I’m just bringing it into more relevant terms and supplying all the knowledge that my guru taught me in the most traditional sense. I went through my own struggles with mental health when my grandfather died, and music healed me. So, I want people to try it out. For some people, it could be like taking a walk, running, painting, drawing something. For me, it was music. So, I invite people to come and experience it once and see if it works for them.” Additionally, he said they chose to perform at district150 for its nice cosy ambiance with a limited audience instead of going for big auditoriums.

Before his India tour, the New York-based music composer has performed in the US and Canada. In India, he has covered almost all major cities like Jaipur, Goa, Chennai, etc. When asked about the diversity in the audience, he said, “The audience difference is obvious; Indians understand the nuances of the music much more than Western audiences. But I will say the West follows. For example if I want them to experience something a certain way, they will follow. Like, when I do audience interaction — talk to a stranger in India. People get up and go to the bathroom. This is another point of the exercise. So I have to tell them, ‘This is not a bathroom break. You have to sit and socialise.’ So, you have to be a teacher sometimes as well.”