'Hope for Life Foundation' champions mental health education for marginalized adolescent girls

HYDERABAD: Understanding mental health and hygiene is crucial, especially among adolescent girls. Sadly, many overlook the fact that most kids are susceptible to unhealthy activities, and increasing poor mental health conditions among them are disturbing. While those with good access to healthcare seek help for various issues, marginalised kids often lack knowledge about such matters. Recognising these challenges, the Hope for Life Foundation, founded by Dr Himaja, has taken strides to educate adolescent girls who lack access to facilities.

Recently, the Hope for Life Foundation partnered with Epiq Global Private Limited to organise an event focusing on mental health and well-being among adolescent girls at the MVF residential camp.

Dr Himaja highlighted their focus on health, education, and women’s empowerment. They support over 6,400 students with education in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, extending services to nine states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala, Assam, Gujarat, and others. Through education, they aim to help these girls understand health and well-being, distinguishing between what’s beneficial and harmful.