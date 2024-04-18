'Hope for Life Foundation' champions mental health education for marginalized adolescent girls

HYDERABAD: Understanding mental health and hygiene is crucial, especially among adolescent girls. Sadly, many overlook the fact that most kids are susceptible to unhealthy activities, and increasing poor mental health conditions among them are disturbing. While those with good access to healthcare seek help for various issues, marginalised kids often lack knowledge about such matters. Recognising these challenges, the Hope for Life Foundation, founded by Dr Himaja, has taken strides to educate adolescent girls who lack access to facilities.
Recently, the Hope for Life Foundation partnered with Epiq Global Private Limited to organise an event focusing on mental health and well-being among adolescent girls at the MVF residential camp.
Dr Himaja highlighted their focus on health, education, and women’s empowerment. They support over 6,400 students with education in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, extending services to nine states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala, Assam, Gujarat, and others. Through education, they aim to help these girls understand health and well-being, distinguishing between what’s beneficial and harmful.
Abhay Garg, Senior Vice President and India Head of Business Services at Epiq, participated in the initiative by distributing kits containing health drinks made with millet powder, sanitary napkins, undergarments, and soap. Reflecting on the collaboration, Garg expressed appreciation for being part of the Foundation’s noble cause. He emphasised the importance of providing basic necessities to adolescent girls, especially during pivotal life stages, and expressed commitment to supporting them.
It’s disheartening to witness many kids falling prey to various mental health conditions, including substance abuse and suicidal tendencies. Offering insights into addressing these issues, Psychotherapist Dr Hypno Padma Kamalakar stressed the severity of mental health challenges among today’s youth, likening it to a more significant threat than COVID-19.
She highlighted how stress, stemming from doubts about achieving goals, often escalates into mental health issues and harmful habits. Kamalakar emphasised the crucial role of communication between parents and children in fostering mental well-being, lamenting the lack thereof in modern society. She underscored the need for affection, communication, and touch in parent-child relationships, asserting that neglecting these aspects contributes to a myriad of mental health issues among youth.