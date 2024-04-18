Hyderabad lorry driver drags bike for one kilometre after hitting a car

HYDERABAD: In a bizarre incident, a lorry driver found himself in hot water after hitting a car and subsequently becoming the target of a chase by a group of youths here on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded as the lorry driver, Pridhviraj from Suryapet, was en route Vanasthalipuram from Chandrayangutta after unloading a shipment of cement. He accidentally grazed a nearby car, attracting the ire of five men on motorcycles, according to police.

According to IS Sadan police inspector M Venkata Ramaiah, the driver, intimidated by the aggressive behaviour of the pursuers, picked up speed in an attempt to evade them. During the chase, a motorcyclist was knocked down and thrown off his bike.

The panicked driver drove down the road, dragging the motorcycle for a distance of one kilometre. Fortunately, the bike rider safely landed on the roadside.

Adding to the drama, one of the pursuers managed to climb onto the lorry, demanding that the driver bring the vehicle to a stop. However, the driver persisted, prompting the man to eventually release his grip.

The lorry driver reached the Vanasthalipuram traffic police station and surrendered.