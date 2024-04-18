MasterChef India Telugu: A new culinary chapter begins on Sony LIV

HYDERABAD: MasterChef India has emerged as a culinary sensation, enchanting audiences with its mouthwatering creations throughout numerous seasons. The Hindi rendition of this internationally acclaimed series continues to enthrall viewers, gracing both OTT platforms and television screens. Now, the time has come for the show to expand its gastronomic reach to a fresh audience with the launch of MasterChef India Telugu, exclusively on Sony LIV. CE catches up with the esteemed panel of judges, comprising celebrity chefs Sanjay Thumma, Nikitha Umesh, and Chalapathi Rao, to glean their distinct perspectives on the culinary world.

Talking about the show, Nikitha says, “All of us are super excited because it is something to definitely look forward to and not just for aspiring home cooks but for anyone who just loves food. There are a lot of challenges and most of them on Master Chef India Telugu are happening for the first time in the entire Master Chef India series.” Adding more on what they are expecting from the contestants, Chef Chalapathi Rao says, “What we are looking from the contestants is one, obviously a Telugu cuisine but how do they innovate, how do they adopt, how do they be creative in their dishes while keeping the soul or the essence or the heart of the dish the intact. So, they need to be very creative and innovative in their thinking, but when we get to taste the dish it should take us back to the original traditional and classical dish.”

According to the judges there were a plenty of dishes which were outstanding and close to their hearts. “There are plenty of dishes which made us both emotional and proud. There are certain times we get wowed, we look at each other and I am like, ‘What is happening? Why? How come these guys are so creative?’,” shares Chef Sanjay Thumma.