New perspectives on autism

HYDERABAD: This year’s observance of World Autism Day on April 2 highlighted the theme ‘Moving from surviving to thriving’, stressing the importance of shifting focus from mere coping with autism to fostering an environment where autistic individuals can flourish.

Research in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) has surged significantly in the past decades and the latest developments hint at the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in fundamentally changing how we view and support individuals with ASD.

The role of AI and technology

“AI algorithms are enhancing diagnostic accuracy. Computer games, robotics, and virtual reality offer new ways for therapy tailored to individual needs,” says Dr Dedeepya Puskur, Developmental Paediatrician and Clinical Head at Fernandez Child Development Centre.

Citing some recent studies, she specifies how AI is helping in the detection and screening of ASD. “In a 2019 study published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders, Bussu G and others demonstrated the potential of AI by using a support vector machine (SVM) to predict ASD diagnosis based on developmental evaluations during infancy, enhancing the classification of atypical development.

Furthermore, in another research paper published in Autism Research, Liu and others investigated the use of facial expression software as indicators for ASD classification, using eye-tracking data to discern differences between ASD and non-ASD individuals. Their study achieved an impressive overall accuracy of 88.51%, showcasing the efficacy of AI in diagnosis,” Dr Puskur said.