Pallavi Jhawar's new book invites readers to transform everyday moments into cherished memories

When questioned about the inspiration behind her books and the process of conceptualising them, she elaborates, “The idea stemmed from a period of introspection during the lockdown, a time that underscored the transient nature of moments and the significance of preserving them. The loss of my father-in-law and father in quick succession reinforced my determination to create something meaningful that would assist others in capturing the essence of their relationships and cherishing beautiful moments.”

Delineating the focus of each book, she remarks, “Both books centre on the art of memory-making and preservation from slightly different perspectives. The first book serves as a guide for parents, brimming with inventive ways to document and celebrate the journey of parenthood. The second book, with a broader scope, encourages all readers to relish both the grand and mundane moments of life through creative memory preservation techniques.”

Drawing from various sources of inspiration, she reveals, “My inspiration derives from diverse realms — the enduring strength of familial bonds, the timeless wisdom of scriptures emphasising the power of memories, and the profound joy of revisiting cherished moments. Personal experiences shared with my spouse and daughter, and the process of preserving these beautiful moments, have been constant wellsprings of inspiration.”

When asked about her plans for future literary endeavours, she expresses, “Certainly! Writing has been an enriching journey, and I eagerly anticipate exploring more themes that resonate with the essence of life and relationships. I believe there’s an inexhaustible reservoir of moments waiting to be captured as stories and shared with the world.”

Reflecting on the challenges encountered while penning her books, she remarks, “Translating the depth of human emotions and the intangible essence of memories into words posed both challenges and rewards. It necessitated delving deeply into personal experiences and emotions, transforming the writing process into a voyage of self-discovery and reflection. Striking a balance between the emotional dimension and offering practical, actionable advice to readers was also a delicate endeavour.”

Conveying a message to her readers, she imparts, “I would urge you to cherish the moments, for they constitute the brushstrokes of life’s painting. Let these books serve as your guide in capturing the essence of those fleeting seconds, transforming them into memories that warm your heart for years to come. Remember, the beauty of memories lies not only in their creation but also in their sharing. So, embark on the journey of creating, capturing, and sharing your moments, and witness them evolve into a beautiful legacy of love and joy.”