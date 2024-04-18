Understanding haemophilia

HYDERABAD: Haemophilia, a genetic disorder affects approximately 4,00,000 people worldwide, with an estimated 20,000 haemophilic individuals in India. Sadly, around 75 percent of patients globally are not receiving adequate treatment due to limited access or resources. As we approach April 17, observed as World Haemophilia Day, we delve into the significance of this day and aim to understand more about the disorder with insights provided by experts.

In honour of Frank Schnabel’s birthday, the founder of the World Federation of Haemophilia (WFH) established in 1963, April 17 marks World Haemophilia Day. It serves as a day of advocacy for the haemophilia community, striving for improved treatment and care for those affected, and fostering awareness about the challenges they encounter.

Haemophilia stems from a hereditary deficiency or absence of specific clotting factors in the blood. The two primary types are Haemophilia A, resulting from a deficiency of factor VIII, and Haemophilia B, from a deficiency of factor IX. These deficiencies, often inherited through a mutated gene on the X chromosome, lead to impaired blood clotting, resulting in excessive bleeding, even from minor injuries.

Dr Ganesh Jaishetwar, Senior Consultant Haematologist, Haemato-Oncologist & Bone Marrow Transplant Physician at Yashoda Hospitals, outlines common symptoms of haemophilia, which can vary based on severity. These include excessive bleeding from cuts, easy bruising, joint pain and swelling—particularly in weight-bearing joints like knees and ankles—blood in urine or stool, difficult-to-stop nosebleeds, and bleeding into muscles or soft tissues causing swelling and pain. These symptoms range from mild to severe, often necessitating medical intervention, especially in cases of significant bleeding.