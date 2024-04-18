Where Lord Rama makes a visit!

HYDERABAD: Spread over 25 acres, the Sitaram Bagh temple is a popular site for devotees on Rama Navami. The original land is said to have been much larger but has now been encroached upon.

Its entrance is marked by a grand gate, built in a wonderful blend of European and South Indian architectural styles. The top of the façade of the gate features two lions flanking on either side of two small balconies. Above this section, is a massive slope, about 60-foot-high, enclosing a circular void to protect the structure against strong winds. The slope ends with three kalash or metal pots installed above it to ward off lightning strikes.

Puranmalji Ganeriwal migrated to Hyderabad about 200 years ago from Ganeri village in Rajasthan. Through his business endeavours, he amassed wealth and constructed the temple dedicated to his family’s presiding deities: Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, Bharata and Kshatrughana. The idols were crafted in Rajasthan, and the consecration took place 191 years ago.

The original idol, carved from a single stone, depicts Hanuman in a miniature form seated at the feet of Sri Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, Bharata, and Kshatrughana. Surrounded by an 18-foot-high wall, the vast temple boasts three fort-like gates positioned in the east, west, and south directions. It is structured in quadrangles, encompassing courtyards and 16-pillared pavilions.