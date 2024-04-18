Where Lord Rama makes a visit!

HYDERABAD: Spread over 25 acres, the Sitaram Bagh temple is a popular site for devotees on Rama Navami. The original land is said to have been much larger but has now been encroached upon.
Its entrance is marked by a grand gate, built in a wonderful blend of European and South Indian architectural styles. The top of the façade of the gate features two lions flanking on either side of two small balconies. Above this section, is a massive slope, about 60-foot-high, enclosing a circular void to protect the structure against strong winds. The slope ends with three kalash or metal pots installed above it to ward off lightning strikes.
Puranmalji Ganeriwal migrated to Hyderabad about 200 years ago from Ganeri village in Rajasthan. Through his business endeavours, he amassed wealth and constructed the temple dedicated to his family’s presiding deities: Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, Bharata and Kshatrughana. The idols were crafted in Rajasthan, and the consecration took place 191 years ago.
The original idol, carved from a single stone, depicts Hanuman in a miniature form seated at the feet of Sri Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, Bharata, and Kshatrughana. Surrounded by an 18-foot-high wall, the vast temple boasts three fort-like gates positioned in the east, west, and south directions. It is structured in quadrangles, encompassing courtyards and 16-pillared pavilions.
The interiors draw inspiration from Rajasthani havelis. Small balconies and jharokas adorn the top of the outer quadrangle, evoking a sense of a North Indian palace. The outer courtyard leads to the elegant ‘Punarvasu’ pavilion. In its centre, there is a mandap where Rama-Sita Kalyanam takes place. On the North and South facades of this mandap are pairs of swans, symbolising the act of surrendering by separating one’s sins and virtues, akin to how a swan separates milk and water.
Within the complex lies a stepwell with five staircases. The water from this baoli nurtured flowers, basil, and fruits grown here, used in religious rituals and offerings but it has now become defunct.
There are enduring tales of sightings of Lord Rama and Sita, often recounted by the security guards on duty. One guard shared a chilling experience: “During my night shift, I encountered Lord Rama. They say that in the presence of God, one feels dizzy. One night, I fell asleep somehow and woke up to a strong palm striking my back. I knew I was alone in the temple, so no human could have done that. I was scared to turn around immediately. The next morning, I saw a red mark on my back!”