BMW driver, pal held for Hyderabad woman’s suicide

HYDERABAD: A woman who was worried that her son would be in trouble after he was involved in an accident causing damage to a BMW car, ended her life at Film Nagar here on Thursday.

Surya Kumari, who worked as a security guard at a private hospital, and her husband Venkata Ramana, a labourer, relocated from Rajahmundry to the city for a living.

Her son, a class 9 student in a government school, found himself involved in an ordeal that would forever alter the course of their lives.

The young boy, eager to explore his surroundings, took his mother’s scooty for a joyride. However, he collided with a BMW car in the busy streets of Film Nagar. They boy got into an argument with the BMW car driver who called his friend and the duo seized the two-wheeler. They threatened the boy to bring his father and take the scooty and also pay `20,000 for repairs to the car. The boy called his mother and told her what happened.

Surya Kumari who had no means to meet the demand became panicky. She and her husband returned home and decided to negotiate with the drivers.

Weighed down by the problem, the poor woman took her life in a bid to spare her family from further anguish.

Acting swiftly on the complaint lodged by Venkata Ramana, Film Nagar police arrested the two drivers, identified as Chandrashekar and Mahesh, and charged them with abetment to suicide.

They were remanded in judicial custody.