Celebrating 20 years of imaginative journeys with Manchi Pustakam's Telugu children's books

By choosing to promote Telugu and ensuring that these storybooks reach children, the organisation has made a mark in the industry. “The need for Telugu books was there. Until a particular time like the 80s, there were magazines, books and translations. I believe that in the 60s and 70s, all world literature was in Telugu in various publication houses. The houses focusing primarily on Telugu books were not there and that is the reason we stuck to the language,” Suresh informs.

Manchi Pustakam certainly has a long way to go with Suresh and Bhagyalakshmi enduring the issues that come along their way. Going down memory lane, these 20 long years encompass some happy moments as well. “This was possible due to the contribution of several people and organisations and not just one person. At every step, we collaborated with whoever was interested in this initiative. In 2002, our journey started with the Hyderabad Book Fair and it is still one of our major activities at Manchi Pustakam. There, our objective is to talk to parents and teachers. We show them our book collection and spark their interest in introducing these books to children. Some volunteers talk to the visitors about our books. Of course, sales happen but the main objective is to talk to parents and children,” Suresh explains.

A noble work never comes as a bed of roses. It isn’t a cakewalk, after all. Challenges are bound to be there in any given situation and so has been the case with Manchi Pustakam, where certain things were not that easy. “In 2002, when we started, we did not have any publication of our own. Slowly, we started as joint publications. Now, there are 383 books for children, exclusively from our publication. The journey has been great. The point here is that parents and teachers come together to choose books for children. We want to promote reading among kids and for them to fall in love with books. But the adults are mostly interested in teaching children some morals, values and life skills. Our major focus initially was on children’s books which are interesting for the child. The pictures should be attractive and the content should be fun. This was not an idea that was welcomed by many, even now if people write about us, they just say that we are doing great service by providing motivational stories, but for us, it is all about creating something for the child. The challenge was to create material for children that is interesting so that they can read our books and that is why, these are all storybooks,” Suresh stresses.