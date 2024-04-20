Hyderabad man triumphs over career hurdles with data science upskilling

HYDERABAD: Rakesh, a 30-year-old data administrator in a private company, has a story similar to many early career professionals in India. He stumbled upon an upskilling opportunity that helped him take a significant leap in his career. Born in Hyderabad, Rakesh was raised by a single mother, who funded the education of her two children by selling vegetables. Rakesh went to a private school and finished his degree in BTech from Narsimha Reddy Engineering College, with a government scholarship.

“Despite nurturing an interest in the chemical field, I had to go for an EEE(Electrical and Electronics Engineering) degree after clearing EAMCET. After my degree, I had difficulties finding a job as I did not have any references from within the companies that were hiring,” Rakesh said.

Having no one to guide him on his career path, he started supporting his mother and younger sister by taking tuition and doing other part-time jobs. He tried to crack a few government jobs as well but in vain. In 2015, he got his first corporate job in a tech company but the salary was barely enough to sustain him. After many job switches and honing his skills, he landed a job with a major IT service provider. Rakesh had some tough times exploring the corporate world, all while earning somewhere between Rs 10-15,000. In 2022, when things finally started working out, a series of unfortunate events took place.

“It was a company working in the education sector. They were developing a one-stop-solution kind of applicat i o n f o r school children. They offered to pay me Rs 35,000, three times more than my previous salary. I was so blinded by the idea of getting a better-paying job that I failed to see that it was all just an experiment. They were not sure what they would do o n c e t h e y launched the app. Having worked there for six months, I received salaries for only three. They also did not provide me with a relieving letter due to which these six months reflected as a gap in my resume.