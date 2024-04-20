Hyderabad sewage board draws surface water from Himayatsagar reservoir

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has started drawing surface raw water from the Himayatsagar reservoir. Presently, five additional seven millions gallons of water per day (MGD) is being pumped through a pontoon (floating) pumping mechanism established on the surface water of the reservoir.

Previously, the Water Board was drawing between 2.80-3.00 MGD from the Himayatsagar at 1,730 feet. Now an additional 5 MGD is being drawn from the new surface-level extraction using barge-mounted pumps. The pontoon is equipped with two 150 HP pump motors—one operational and the other as a standby—to ensure reliable water extraction.

Though water is being drawn from the system at 1,730 feet, it has been decided to reduce intake from below the depth of the reservoir and instead water from one metre below the surface level, as water below one metre would have good aeration with dissolved oxygen and no foul smell.