Hyderabad vs. Secunderabad: A tale of two cities with twin personalities

HYDERABAD: I’m a commerce student, so Idon’t know the science be­hind twins. Ihave only seen twins in movies like “Sita aur Geetha,” “Duplicate,” “Judwa,” and have read the subtitles of the English movie “Parent Trap.” These movies have always depicted one twin as crazy and the other as lazy, one pampered and the other selling pampers on the streets. It’s always portrayed as north pole and south pole, which Ithink is accurate, even though I’ve never spoken to real twins. But when Ithink about Hy­derabad and Secunderabad, the screenwriters’ research checks out.

While Ican’t say there is any significant cultural difference because the culture in a coun­try like India changes every five kilometers, for three marks, here are some striking differences between Secun­derabad and Hyderabad.

In the best part of Hydera­bad, you can choose between walking and skywalking, while at the busiest point in Secunderabad, you have no choice but to wave back to the kid on the train because you’re waiting for the train to pass with 89 others on each side.

Historically, Hyderabad was developed by the Nizams and Secunderabad was developed by the British, which is why everyone practices guilt-free gluttony on the biryani side of the town, because on the other side, there are enough catholic church­es to confess the 5th cardinal sin.

But if you look at Hyderabad and Secunderabad from a twin point of view, Secun­derabad is the twin that was ignored and left to grow on its own, while Hyderabad is given more care and nurture and often made to dance when relatives in the form of white clients come.

But my friends from Secun­derabad seem to be very con­tent with being ignored, as this keeps all the malls and noise away and also keeps the city as it was when they were born.