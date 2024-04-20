'Magadh ka khaana': A culinary journey through India's heartland at ITC Kohenur

HYDERABAD: India—a land of rich cultural heritage and diverse culinary traditions, boasts a different cuisine in every corner. The Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand region as part of erstwhile Magadh reflects the states’ history, geography, and the amalgamation of various influences over centuries. To celebrate this vibrant culinary tapestry, Magadh Ka Khaana food festival is being organised at Golconda Pavilion, ITC Kohenur. Food enthusiasts are sure to be enchanted with its aromatic spices, delectable sweets, and hearty meals. This festival promises to be a gastronomic extravaganza, offering a glimpse into the soul of the region through its food.
Elaborating about the festival, Chef Saransh says, “Everyday we have about 25 dishes and we change the menu after every three days. We wanted to serve the best of Magadh region with utmost authenticity. We spoke to our staff and their family who are from that region to get their inputs and recipes.”
Once you step into the restaurant, you are welcomed by servers wearing traditional kurta pajamas with pagdi. We started off with Machli Tikiya, a flavour bomb of a dish. Then came Masoor Dal Kachori Chaat which was bursting with flavours. Next it was time for the iconic dish — litti chokha, a quintessential delicacy made of roasted wheat balls (litti) served with mashed eggplant, potato, and tomato (chokha). The smoky flavours of the chokha perfectly complement the earthy taste of the litti, making it a favourite among all.
For meat lovers, the festival offers mouthwatering preparations like the famous Ahuna Mutton Curry, cooked slowly with a blend of aromatic spices until the meat is tender and infused with rich flavours. Accompanied by steamed rice or flaky parathas, this dish is sure to tantalise the taste buds. The Jahanabad Biranj was a flavourful take on mutton biryani. Not to forget Sarson Machli, a boneless fish curry in mustard paste which was a treat to our palates. For vegetarians there were Kadhi Vadi , Kalonji Baigaan, Makhana and Paneer Ki Sabji and Madhubani Ki Sabji (potato and whole gram curry).
No meal is complete without indulging in its irresistible sweet treats. The festival offers Pirukiya, a sweet, deep-fried pastry like gujiya and their version of Rasgulla which were small in size and had a unique bite unlike their famous Bengali softer and fluf fy counterparts.
The festival promises to be a sensory journey through the heartland of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand offering a delectable array of flavours, aromas, and experiences.