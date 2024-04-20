Hyderabad

Noho: Hyderabad's new pan-Asian culinary oasis with live counters and rooftop bar

Noho, a pan-Asian restaurant providing an opulent, one-of-a kind experience opened up in the city. TNIE takes a look..
Vennapusala Ramya

HYDERABAD: Amidst an ocean of restaurants offering a multi-cuisine ex­perience in the city, the recently opened Noho provides a unique immersive and interactive dining experi­ence with a pan-Asian menu, which has now become com­fort food for many. Nestled in Jubilee Hills, adjacent to Aidu, Noho offers a culinary ride from Korean to Japanese, tempting Asian drama fans to try out their authen­tic recipes curated by International chefs.

Shreya Anand, co-founder of Noho, told CE that Noho is an acronym that stands for novelty, opulence, hand-craft­ed and one-of-a-kind. “We wanted to choose a name that was short, clear and crisp— easy for people to remember. We wanted a name that is easy to recall. These, certain­ly are the experiences you will find at Noho,” she said.

Spread across two floors, Noho has a serene dining space along with a rooftop sky lounge bar. The interiors are adorned with aesthetic metallic elements, highlight­ed in floor-to-ceiling, abacus-styled grills, cascading chan­deliers, copper-gold wall panels, and black chrome bar frontages—every detail con­tributes to offering guests an intimate space that invites them to linger and take pleas­ure in the experience.

The meticulously curated menu includes around 95 dishes from Chinese, Japa­nese, Korean, Indonesian and other cuisines. With the aro­matic sizzle of Korean stone bowls, the exquisite artistry of Japanese teppanyaki, and the delicate flavours of sushi and robatayaki, each dish is delicately crafted to delight the senses.

A distinctive aspect of Noho is its string of live counters: for sushi, teppan­yaki, and even a rooftop ro­bata grill counter—which differentiates Noho from oth­er restaurants in the city. These live counters offer a one-on-one experience with the bartenders. People can see the food being prepared right in front of them and even customise the ingredi­ents and the sauces at these counters.

With no less than 8-10 years of experience, the chefs hail from different regions of Asia and ensure the authenticity of the dishes. Another inter­esting aspect of this restau­rant is that 10% of the Euro­pean dishes on the menu are made using Japanese tech­niques and flavours. We tried a few of their signature dish­es, including mango avocado sushi—one could taste the tanginess right away, and Thai basil chicken—which was balanced with enriched flavours. Veg curry dim sum and steamed fish were deli­cious. Sushi, robatayaki grills, Kung Pao chicken, and teppanyaki are a few of the founders’ favourites and must-try.

How can one miss desserts after having an exquisite meal? Their desserts in­clude Creme Brûlée—a blend of coconut, almond flakes, and berries; Baked Alaska, made us­ing in-house ice cream and cake; Deconstruct­ed Lotus Biscoff—a unique mix of corn­flakes, berries and va­nilla; The chocolate brick and the tempting Japanese cheesecakes.

When it comes to cock­tails, they draw inspiration from the vibrant Silk- Route, an ancient trade route con­necting Europe and Asia. “All the ingredients picked, such as poppy seeds, oranges, to­matoes, etc are popular in these areas and the entire cocktail menu was designed based on these ingredients. There are 11 different types of signature cocktails on the menu including seven classic ones,” concluded Aman Chai­nani, the founder of Noho.

