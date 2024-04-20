Noho: Hyderabad's new pan-Asian culinary oasis with live counters and rooftop bar

HYDERABAD: Amidst an ocean of restaurants offering a multi-cuisine ex­perience in the city, the recently opened Noho provides a unique immersive and interactive dining experi­ence with a pan-Asian menu, which has now become com­fort food for many. Nestled in Jubilee Hills, adjacent to Aidu, Noho offers a culinary ride from Korean to Japanese, tempting Asian drama fans to try out their authen­tic recipes curated by International chefs.

Shreya Anand, co-founder of Noho, told CE that Noho is an acronym that stands for novelty, opulence, hand-craft­ed and one-of-a-kind. “We wanted to choose a name that was short, clear and crisp— easy for people to remember. We wanted a name that is easy to recall. These, certain­ly are the experiences you will find at Noho,” she said.

Spread across two floors, Noho has a serene dining space along with a rooftop sky lounge bar. The interiors are adorned with aesthetic metallic elements, highlight­ed in floor-to-ceiling, abacus-styled grills, cascading chan­deliers, copper-gold wall panels, and black chrome bar frontages—every detail con­tributes to offering guests an intimate space that invites them to linger and take pleas­ure in the experience.

The meticulously curated menu includes around 95 dishes from Chinese, Japa­nese, Korean, Indonesian and other cuisines. With the aro­matic sizzle of Korean stone bowls, the exquisite artistry of Japanese teppanyaki, and the delicate flavours of sushi and robatayaki, each dish is delicately crafted to delight the senses.