Noho: Hyderabad's new pan-Asian culinary oasis with live counters and rooftop bar

HYDERABAD: Amidst an ocean of restaurants offering a multi-cuisine experience in the city, the recently opened Noho provides a unique immersive and interactive dining experience with a pan-Asian menu, which has now become comfort food for many. Nestled in Jubilee Hills, adjacent to Aidu, Noho offers a culinary ride from Korean to Japanese, tempting Asian drama fans to try out their authentic recipes curated by International chefs.
Shreya Anand, co-founder of Noho, told CE that Noho is an acronym that stands for novelty, opulence, hand-crafted and one-of-a-kind. “We wanted to choose a name that was short, clear and crisp— easy for people to remember. We wanted a name that is easy to recall. These, certainly are the experiences you will find at Noho,” she said.
Spread across two floors, Noho has a serene dining space along with a rooftop sky lounge bar. The interiors are adorned with aesthetic metallic elements, highlighted in floor-to-ceiling, abacus-styled grills, cascading chandeliers, copper-gold wall panels, and black chrome bar frontages—every detail contributes to offering guests an intimate space that invites them to linger and take pleasure in the experience.
The meticulously curated menu includes around 95 dishes from Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Indonesian and other cuisines. With the aromatic sizzle of Korean stone bowls, the exquisite artistry of Japanese teppanyaki, and the delicate flavours of sushi and robatayaki, each dish is delicately crafted to delight the senses.
A distinctive aspect of Noho is its string of live counters: for sushi, teppanyaki, and even a rooftop robata grill counter—which differentiates Noho from other restaurants in the city. These live counters offer a one-on-one experience with the bartenders. People can see the food being prepared right in front of them and even customise the ingredients and the sauces at these counters.
With no less than 8-10 years of experience, the chefs hail from different regions of Asia and ensure the authenticity of the dishes. Another interesting aspect of this restaurant is that 10% of the European dishes on the menu are made using Japanese techniques and flavours. We tried a few of their signature dishes, including mango avocado sushi—one could taste the tanginess right away, and Thai basil chicken—which was balanced with enriched flavours. Veg curry dim sum and steamed fish were delicious. Sushi, robatayaki grills, Kung Pao chicken, and teppanyaki are a few of the founders’ favourites and must-try.
How can one miss desserts after having an exquisite meal? Their desserts include Creme Brûlée—a blend of coconut, almond flakes, and berries; Baked Alaska, made using in-house ice cream and cake; Deconstructed Lotus Biscoff—a unique mix of cornflakes, berries and vanilla; The chocolate brick and the tempting Japanese cheesecakes.
When it comes to cocktails, they draw inspiration from the vibrant Silk- Route, an ancient trade route connecting Europe and Asia. “All the ingredients picked, such as poppy seeds, oranges, tomatoes, etc are popular in these areas and the entire cocktail menu was designed based on these ingredients. There are 11 different types of signature cocktails on the menu including seven classic ones,” concluded Aman Chainani, the founder of Noho.