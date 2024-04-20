Sreeleela shines at Rareism's new outlet launch in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Kurchi Madathapetti song fame actress Sreeleela has been quite in the limelight these days. The actress, famously known for her roles in movies like Guntur Karam, Dhamaka, Extra Ordinary Man and others, has truly captivated her fans with her talent. She has also been a major influence on social media with her breathtaking moves, which have contributed to her current status. Recently, the actress was spotted at the launch of Rareism, a fashion brand from Bengaluru, as it opened its third outlet in Hyderabad at Inorbit Mall. The inauguration of this fashionforward brand, promising a unique shopping experience for women, was graced by Sreeleela.

As she took a tour of the store, we had a quick chat with her, during which she was seen happily exploring the amazing springsummer collection. Sporting a cherry-red dress that gave her a summery look, the actress appeared stunning. When asked about what makes her unique as a part of the Rareism store, she responded, “That is something that you all should tell me; it is probably my approach to situations. I guess that is what is rare about me.”

Sreeleela, whose glamour has been dominating the industry recently and who has been an inspiration to many young ladies, has always been a style statement. When que s t i one d about this, she smi led and said, “I believe in comfort. So, anything that I am comfortable in, I prefer wearing. That is my style. There is no one particular thing as fashion inspiration. I just look at what I am comfortable wearing. So, if I feel confident in it, I am fine with what I am wearing.”