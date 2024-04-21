Gold investment scheme: Techie defrauds 13 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A Kondapur-based techie defrauded 13 of his colleagues and their family members to the tune of Rs 6.12 crore by promising them gold at lower rates. Cyberabad’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) busted the fraud racket and arrested the accused, Ganta Sreedhar, 40, on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Sreedhar’s scam came to light after a 62-year-old businessman, Narender Reddy, who lost Rs 1.48 crore in the fraud, complained to the police.

According to Narender, Sreedhar worked in a private company at Madhapur for over 12 years and gained the confidence of his colleagues and their family members over the time. Narender got acquainted with Sreedhar at an office party in 2018 and ever since, they have been regularly in contact with each other.

Although Sreedhar kept telling Narender about receiving high returns on investing in gold and land, he never wanted to invest in these schemes. However, after seeing the rate of gold increase rapidly in recent times, Narender and his wife wanted to invest in Sreedhar’s scheme.