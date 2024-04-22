15-floor automatic car park soon at Nampally Metro

HYDERABAD: An automated and computerised multi-level car parking (MLP) complex near the Nampally Metro station, being built by Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), is about to be completed, said HMRL MD NVS Reddy after inspecting the building on Sunday. He asked the developers to finish the work early and start the trial runs by May.

Built on half-acre land belonging to HMRL, the 15-storey MLP complex is claimed to be the first of its kind in the country, showcasing the German Palis parking system.

The complex, which has 10 parking floors and five commercial floors, is built out of a total built-up area of about 1,44,400 sq ft. Of the total area, 68% is reserved for parking 250 four-wheelers and 200 two-wheelers. The MLP has been constructed by New Delhi-based Bhari Infra Pvt Ltd at a cost of Rs 80 crore with a concession period of 50 years.

“The project suffered delays due to Covid-19, debt financing problems, the global supply chain, and disruptions, among other things. All the imported materials have now arrived and are being fixed,” said Reddy.

The MLP has been designed using state-of-the-art automated parking technology. On the ground floor of the complex, there are four ‘in or out’ (I/O) terminals fitted with turntables.