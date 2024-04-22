15-floor automatic car park soon at Nampally Metro

HYDERABAD: An automated and computerised multi-level car parking (MLP) complex near the Nampally Metro station, being built by Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), is about to be completed, said HMRL MD NVS Reddy after inspecting the building on Sunday. He asked the developers to finish the work early and start the trial runs by May.
Built on half-acre land belonging to HMRL, the 15-storey MLP complex is claimed to be the first of its kind in the country, showcasing the German Palis parking system.
The complex, which has 10 parking floors and five commercial floors, is built out of a total built-up area of about 1,44,400 sq ft. Of the total area, 68% is reserved for parking 250 four-wheelers and 200 two-wheelers. The MLP has been constructed by New Delhi-based Bhari Infra Pvt Ltd at a cost of Rs 80 crore with a concession period of 50 years.
“The project suffered delays due to Covid-19, debt financing problems, the global supply chain, and disruptions, among other things. All the imported materials have now arrived and are being fixed,” said Reddy.
The MLP has been designed using state-of-the-art automated parking technology. On the ground floor of the complex, there are four ‘in or out’ (I/O) terminals fitted with turntables.
The driver of a vehicle can simply leave the car on the turntable of the designated I/O terminal. As a vehicle enters the MLP, the user or driver will be given a smart card, while regular users will be issued permanent RFID cards. The user or driver will be guided to the assigned I/O terminal, and by swiping the smart card in the card reader, the gate of the I/O terminal opens, and the user can conveniently leave the car on the turntable.
Reddy indicated that the turntable is big enough for any vehicle to be conveniently left on it, unlike the few other automated parking complexes in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities where the driver has to struggle to keep the vehicle on the limited designated space of the turn tables.
Based on the dimensions of the vehicle, the computerised parking system will automatically classify the vehicle either as an SUV or a sedan, and a transporter shuttle will take the vehicle through a lift to the allocated spot on the designated floor and park it there.
For retrieving the parked vehicle, the driver pays the parking fee and shows the parking ticket to the card reader, after which a transporter shuttle brings the car back automatically. The vehicle will always be delivered in such a way that no reversal is required for driving. The time taken for parking is less than a minute, and retrieval will take only two minutes, said Reddy.