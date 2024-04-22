Hyderabad: Worker falls to death, building owner booked

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old construction worker from Odisha, N Elli Rao, lost his life after falling from the fifth floor of an under-construction apartment in Sanjay Nagar under Borabanda police station limits. The incident occurred while the worker was engaged in removing a blue-coloured tarpaulin covering the building. The owner of the building where the accident took place, Raja Babu, has been booked for causing death by negligence.

Elli Rao was part of a team which included two others — Mallesh and Kumar — tasked with the removal of the building’s tarpaulin. The Borabanda police have initiated an investigation into the matter and will figure out whether or not safety measures were in place at the construction site.

The victim is survived by his wife and a son and two daughters. Rao’s body was moved to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem analysis and will be handed over to the family on Monday.